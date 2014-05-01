Font of the day: Estandar

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Estandar by Luciano Vergara

Today's font of choice, Estandar, was created by graphic and type designer Luciano Vergara. Available from HypeForType, the Estandar is described as being 'a retro and vintage wayfinding sans serif font, inspired by old signage in central park and Europe'.

Estandar Regular is available as a free download from HypeForType, where other weights of the font family can also be purchased.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com