Topics

Font of the day: Giant

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Giant by Noe Araujo.

Giant font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Giant by Noe Araujo

Today's typeface of choice is Giant by designer Noe Araujo. A bold display font, Giant is great for posters, headlines, logos and much more.

Giant is available to purchase for just $5 here.

Giant font

Giant font

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles