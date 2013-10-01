Font of the day: Go Boom!

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.
Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.
Go Boom! by Jagdeep Singh
This comic-inspired font was created by freelance designer Jagdeep Singh. Free for personal use, the typeface comes complete with a full set of upper and lowercase characters, numbers 1-9 and a selection of special characters.
Download for Go Boom! for free here.
Like this? Read these!
- Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny
- Gratis graffiti font selection
- Free tattoo fonts for designers
Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!