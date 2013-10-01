Topics

Font of the day: Go Boom!

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Go Boom! by Jagdeep Singh - which is totally FREE to download!

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Go Boom! by Jagdeep Singh

This comic-inspired font was created by freelance designer Jagdeep Singh. Free for personal use, the typeface comes complete with a full set of upper and lowercase characters, numbers 1-9 and a selection of special characters.

Download for Go Boom! for free here.

Free fonts: Go Boom!

Free fonts: Go Boom!

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles