Font of the day: Go Boom!

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Go Boom! by Jagdeep Singh

This comic-inspired font was created by freelance designer Jagdeep Singh. Free for personal use, the typeface comes complete with a full set of upper and lowercase characters, numbers 1-9 and a selection of special characters.

Download for Go Boom! for free here.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Gratis graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!