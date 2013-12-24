Font of the day: Goldbarre

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Goldbarre from Greater Albion

Today's font of choice is Goldbarre from font foundry Greater Albion. Available from HypeForType, the design is described on the site as having letterforms that "combine finely hatched shading with and embossed, three-dimensional, quality. The utility of the family is further enhanced with Goldbarre No. 2 - a solid shaded face, Goldbarre No. 3 - an open embossed face, and Goldbarre No. 4 - a basic black slab-serif face."

Goldbarre is available to purchase from HypeForType.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!