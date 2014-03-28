Font of the day: Hipstelvetica

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Hipstelvetica by José Gomes

Today's font of choice Hipstelvetica was created by freelance art director José Gomes. "Hipstelvetica is an experimental display font family," Gomes comments on Behance. "It was created as a personal project, inspired by the legendary helvetica design. It's my first iteration into typography design and it's completely free for both personal and commercial use."

You can download Hipstelvetica for free over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com