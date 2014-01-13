Font of the day: Homizio Nova

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Homizio Nova by Álvaro Thomáz

Today's font of choice, Homizio Nova, was created by type designer Álvaro Thomáz. With a passion for fonts, especially sans-serif, Thomáz generously offers his simple, quality design free for both personal and commercial use.

You can download Homizio Nova for free over on Behance.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!