Font of the day: Horizontes Script

Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Horizontes Script by Panco Sassano.

Horizontes Script font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Horizontes Script by Panco Sassano

Elegant typeface Horizontes Script is the result of a personal, experimental calligraphy project by designer Panco Sassano. Available from font foundry YouWorkForThem, Horizontes Script is described as "relaxed, energic and very natural – an ideal font for titles and short texts".

Horizontes Script is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

Horizontes Script font

Horizontes Script font

