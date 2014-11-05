Font of the day: Horizontes Script

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Horizontes Script by Panco Sassano

Elegant typeface Horizontes Script is the result of a personal, experimental calligraphy project by designer Panco Sassano. Available from font foundry YouWorkForThem, Horizontes Script is described as "relaxed, energic and very natural – an ideal font for titles and short texts".

Horizontes Script is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.