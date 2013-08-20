Font of the day: Matchup

Topics

Matchup

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Matchup by Ryan Welch - which is totally FREE to download!

Matchup by Ryan Welch

Graphic designer Ryan Welch has, by his own admission on Behance, "an unhealthy obsession with sports". So it's no surprise that he describes his typeface design Matchup as an "athletic slab serif".

Welch generously offers Matchup for free, which can be downloaded here.

