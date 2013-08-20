Font of the day: Matchup

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Matchup by Ryan Welch

Graphic designer Ryan Welch has, by his own admission on Behance, "an unhealthy obsession with sports". So it's no surprise that he describes his typeface design Matchup as an "athletic slab serif".

Welch generously offers Matchup for free, which can be downloaded here.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!