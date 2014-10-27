Font of the day: Merel

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Merel by Mariya V Pigoulevskaya

This modern, geometric typeface, Merel, was created by designer Mariya V Pigoulevskaya. Available from font foundry The Northern Block, the design is described thus: "Despite being rational and function driven in its nature, Merel has a soft and gentle touch. It was designed to tackle both print and onscreen challenges of the modern environment."

Merel is available to purchase from The Northern Block, where you can currently benefit from an 80 per cent discount on all weights, using discount code TNB8099.