Font of the day: Muirside

Muirside by Steven Bonner

Designed exclusively for font shop HypeForType, Muirside was created by designer and illustrator Steven Bonner. The typeface is described on the HypeForType site as "a contemporary and clean stencil font, based on type originally drawn for a poster design inspired by bicycle frame shapes".

Muirside is available to purchase from HypeForType.

