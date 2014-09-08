Topics

Font of the day: Pacific Northwest Letters

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Pacific Northwest Letters by Cultivated Mind.

Pacific Northwest Letters by Cultivated Mind

Today's font of choice comes from Vancouver-based foundry Cultivated Mind, founded by designer Cindy Kinash. Pacific Northwest Letters is a fun, handwritten font and is unique in the fact that it was created with the careful strokes of a paintbrush.

Pacific Northwest Letters is available to purchase from MyFonts.

