Font of the day: Pacific Northwest Letters

Pacific Northwest Letters by Cultivated Mind

Today's font of choice comes from Vancouver-based foundry Cultivated Mind, founded by designer Cindy Kinash. Pacific Northwest Letters is a fun, handwritten font and is unique in the fact that it was created with the careful strokes of a paintbrush.

Pacific Northwest Letters is available to purchase from MyFonts.

