Font of the day: Peaches And Cream

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Peaches And Cream by Emil Karl Bertell.

Peaches And Cream font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Peaches & Cream by Emil Karl Bertell

This bold, brush-style script font was created by Finnish type designer and illustrator Emil Karl Bertell. Available from MyFonts, Peaches & Cream is described as being "an effective font for creating ambitious headlines, logos and posters with a custom-made feeling".

Peaches & Cream is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently take advantage of a 35 per cent discount on all weights.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

