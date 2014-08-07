Font of the day: Peaches And Cream

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Peaches & Cream by Emil Karl Bertell

This bold, brush-style script font was created by Finnish type designer and illustrator Emil Karl Bertell. Available from MyFonts, Peaches & Cream is described as being "an effective font for creating ambitious headlines, logos and posters with a custom-made feeling".

Peaches & Cream is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently take advantage of a 35 per cent discount on all weights.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com