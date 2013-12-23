Font of the day: Pegasus

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Pegasus by Karolis Bingelis

Pegasus is an uppercase typeface by graphic and fashion deisgner Karolis Bingelis. Recommended to use at size 48 or larger, this typeface is available as a free download. Simply contact Bingelis directly via her website to get the link.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Gratis graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!