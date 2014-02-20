Topics

Font of the day: Rambla Alt

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Rambla Alt by Martín Sommaruga, which is totally free to download!

Rambla Alt by Martín Sommaruga

Great for medium-long texts, Rambla Alt is a humanist sans, created by Martín Sommaruga and available from TipoType Foundry. The team describes the design on Behance as being 'slightly condensed, with a generous x-height and short ascender and descenders. Its proportions have the objective of gaining space in height and width. It’s elegant in large sizes and legible at the same time, with a lot of rhythm in small sizes'.

You can download Rambla Alt for free over on the TipoType website.

