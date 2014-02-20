Font of the day: Rambla Alt

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Rambla Alt by Martín Sommaruga

Great for medium-long texts, Rambla Alt is a humanist sans, created by Martín Sommaruga and available from TipoType Foundry. The team describes the design on Behance as being 'slightly condensed, with a generous x-height and short ascender and descenders. Its proportions have the objective of gaining space in height and width. It’s elegant in large sizes and legible at the same time, with a lot of rhythm in small sizes'.

You can download Rambla Alt for free over on the TipoType website.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

These great cursive fonts are free to download

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!