Font of the day: Rissa

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find.

Rissa from Maulana Creative

Kicking off our font of the day posts this week is handwritten design Rissa, from the team at Maulana Creative. With an authentic brush, handcrafted feel, Rissa is perfectly suited to stationery, logos and much more.

Rissa is available to download for free here.

