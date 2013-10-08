Font of the day: Thirsty Rough

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Thirsty Rough by Yellow Design Studio

Today's font of choice is Thirsty Rough by Yellow Design Studio, a fine art, graphic design and typography studio based in Wisconsin. The team describe the font as: "the warm and weathered version of Thirsty Script with texture that captures the authentic qualities of letterpress printing. It's highly customizable with four alternate versions of every weight ranging from very light to heavy distress.

"Because it's remarkably detailed, it looks great even at large sizes. For extra customization and fun, it includes a set of matching texture pieces…for free!"

Thirsty Rough is available to purchase from MyFonts.com.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!