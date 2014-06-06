Font of the day: Verb

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Verb by Yellow Design Studio

Today's font of choice is Verb by Yellow Design Studio. Available from YouWorkForThem, the font is described as being 'an 18-font sans serif family that's friendly and approachable, but trades huggable roundness for confidence and energy'.

Verb is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem, which offers the black version as a free download.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com