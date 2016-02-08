7 reasons you should attend the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender is the only UK event dedicated to PC gaming, and is brought to you by PC Gamer – the world's leading authority on PC gaming.

Taking place at the Old Truman Brewery in Brick Lane, London, on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 March, the weekend is for those who love PC gaming, whether that be building the most powerful machine or playing some of the most anticipated games yet to be released – the PC Gamer Weekender is a must-attend event.

There are currently 1000 tickets on sale for just £9.99 – but hurry, once they're gone, they're gone. Alternatively, you can purchase a premium Weekender+ pass at £24, which includes unlimited access to the gaming zone across the two days (including 30 minutes priority access each day), a PC Gamer digital subscription and an exclusive preview of the games ahead of everyone else.

Here's what to expect at the PC Gamer Weekender...

01. Hands on exclusives

With the event taking place over two floors, gaming takes centre stage, and will be a chance for attendees to play games one month before release, with Dark Souls III, Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade, Total WAR: WARHAMMER and Umbrella Corps already confirmed, and more to be announced.

02. Tournament Gaming

Every attendee who fancies their chances will get a seat in a tournament as part of their ticket price – but only the finest will survive. There will be a number of different games on offer including League of Legends, Dota 2, Rocket League and HearthStone: Heroes of Warcraft. Qualifiers will be played at the Weekender, and a live final will take place on the Tournament stage where a winner will be crowned. There will also be winner stays on Street Fighter V.

03. Workshops

Brought to you by ASUS and led by hardware experts, these in-depth workshops will look at the improvements that can be made to PCs and how to do it, no matter your experience level. Workshop stations will give attendees the opportunity to build along with the experts on popular mods including swapping out hard drives, graphics cards, power supply and RAM.

Workshops will be held throughout the entire weekend, are free (with entry ticket) and work on a first-come, first-served basis.

04. Hardware Zone

The Hardware Zone is a try-before-you-buy area full of the latest and most essential equipment for PC gaming. All attendees have the opportunity to use the equipment, talk with the experts and buy on site.

05. PC Gamer Stage

Will feature interviews with some of the world’s most important and influential developers. Watch never before seen footage and exclusive reveals. Guest speakers include Julian Gollop, Paradox, presenting Stellaris, Firaxis presenting Xcom 2, and meet the team behind Divinity:Original Sin 2 who will be discussing how to make a CRPG in an hour.

06. SEGA Common Room

The SEGA Common Room is all about the indie developer and the opportunity to play their games. Any indie developers can submit their game for the opportunity to showcase, which closes at midnight on 5 February.

07. Boardgame Basement

Esdevium Games and Quest Games will be bringing their team of expert games demonstrators to showcase brand new board games as well as some classics.

Find more information and purchase your tickets over on the PC Gamer Weekend website.