Download resources for ImagineFX 264
All the files, resources and videos to accompany issue 264 of ImagineFX magazine.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
To download the accompanying files for ImagineFX issue 264, head to this link and click download.
Please note: if you have any trouble downloading the file, right-click the link and open it in a new browser window. Next, click in the URL address line to select all of the link, and press Return to start the download.
If you have any problems downloading this content, please email: rob.redman@futurenet.com.Article continues below
If you've missed this issue or other editions of ImagineFX, start a subscription. As an added bonus, not only do you save money on a subscription, but you'll get digital access to our back catalogue with a print subscription too!
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.