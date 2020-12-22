What was your favourite tech of 2020?: Vote in the Future Tech Awards

There may be parts of 2020 that you'd rather forget, but this year has seen some truly exciting innovations in the world of tech, and the Future Tech Awards are here to help you celebrate them. And while we'll be sharing the tech we loved, we also need your help – we want to know which products you think were the best of the best.

The Future Tech Awards will take a look at the very best in tech from multiple angles. We’ll be honouring prominent members of the tech community through the Future 50 category and the Tech Hall of Fame. We’ll also be sharing our favourite products from 2020 in the Future Choice category.

You’ve been with us throughout the rather unusual year of 2020, and you’ve seen all the exciting and interesting tech we've had a chance to get our hands on. Now, we want to hear from you. Between 21 December and 4 January, you’ll have a chance to vote on which products you find most exciting through the Reader’s Choice category of the Future Tech Awards.

To share your thoughts on the best tech of 2020, head over to the Reader’s Choice voting page.

The winners of the Reader's Choice awards, as well as other award winners, will be revealed at the Future Tech Awards, which will take place from 9-14 January during CES 2021. So, make sure you stay tuned for the Future Tech Awards here.

