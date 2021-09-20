Why brands are changing their logos to terrible new designs

We've seen plenty of weird and wonderful trends go viral on TikTok, from optical illusions to photography hacks. But these deliberately (we hope) awful logo redesigns might be the most hilarious yet – and even the respective brands are seeing the funny side.

Emily Zugay's design crimes include crude reimaginings of some of the best logos of all time, and the Microsoft Paint-esque monstrosities have to be seen to be believed. From Apple to Tinder, some of today's most recognisable brands have fallen victim to Zugay's, er, talents.

The garish designs, complete with misspelled names (anyone for a Starbuck's Cofee?) and horrendous typography have clearly struck a chord, with Zugay's first video (above) receiving over 2M likes. And now several of the corporate victims have got in on the joke, with The Washington Post, Tinder, Nascar, Tampax, the Detroit Lions and even TikTok itself all changing their profile photos to Zugay's redesigns.

Tinder's (sorry, Tiddner's) new profile photo (Image credit: Future)

Of course, to call these design fails is somewhat missing the point – Zugay's delightfully dreadful designs are clearly a joke, and they're up there with last year's terrible logo project when it comes to comedy logos. But what's particularly impressive here is how the TikTok community has got behind the joke – and to turn the heads of all those brands is no mean feat. Then again, brands love to show that they really, honestly, have a sense of humour on social media – not that it always works (we're looking at you, Burger King).

Indeed, Zugay's awful logos are worlds apart from those supposedly 'premium' logo designs that went viral on TikTok in August. But one thing's for sure – TikTok is proving itself to be quite the destination for designers. It's great to see creativity being championed on new platforms, even for comedy purposes. If you're still not up to speed on how it all works, check out our guide to how to edit a video on TikTok.

