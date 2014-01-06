Font of the day: Ambassador Plus

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Ambassador Plus from Juraj Chrastina

Ambassador Plus is a hairline display font from Juraj Chrastina. Available from font shop HypeForType, the Ambassador Plus is described as representing "a set of classy typefaces best suitable for magazines, cosmetics packaging, advertising or any kind of fine and sensitive design. The quality of spacing and kerning ensured by Ignio Marini."

Ambassador Plus is available from HypeForType, where you can currently take advantage of a 50 per cent discount on all weights.

