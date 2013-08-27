Font of the day: Bamq

Bamq is totally free and available for commercial use

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Bamq by Gulay Inceoglu

Designed by New York based creative Gulay Inceoglu, the Bamq typeface was inspired by the art deco movement, with geometric shapes and big spaces. The BAMQ Family set is composed by the styles: Regular and Bold and it's available for commercial use!

Download the BAMQ typeface for FREE over on Behance.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Free graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!