Font of the day: Batke

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Batke by Zoran Kostic

Batke is described as being "like a younger brother. Friendly, a bit irresponsible, but has great potential." A soft, sans serif from designer Zoran Kostic and the Kostic Type Foundry, Batke is available in two weights; regular and bold.

Batke is available to purchase from HypeForType and MyFonts.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com