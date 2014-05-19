Topics

Font of the day: Batke

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Batke by Zoran Kostic.

Batke by Zoran Kostic

Batke is described as being "like a younger brother. Friendly, a bit irresponsible, but has great potential." A soft, sans serif from designer Zoran Kostic and the Kostic Type Foundry, Batke is available in two weights; regular and bold.

Batke is available to purchase from HypeForType and MyFonts.

