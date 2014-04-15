Font of the day: Bobber

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Bobber by Lucas Almeida and Dmitry Goloub

Looking for a unique typeface, designers Lucas Almeida and Dmitry Goloub decided to create their own. Inspired by bobber motorcyles, the duo developed this slab serif, which is free to use for both personal and commercial projects.

With a cool, vintage design, this grid-based font can be downloaded for free over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com