Font of the day: Bosque

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Bosque by Paula N Selaive and Daniel Hernández

Designed by Paula N Selaive and Daniel Hernández, Bosque is perfect for tapas bar branding, Latino-themed literature and much more. You can get hold of it from Latinotype with single weights coming in at $29.

