Font of the day: Bowling Script

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Bowling Script by Alejandro Paul

Today's typeface of choice, Bowling Script, was created by designer Alejandro Paul. Inspired by the work Bentele, a lettering artist from early 1950's Germany, this eye-catching script font comes with 1600 characters and features extended Latin-based language support.

Bowling Script is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 30 per cent introductory discount.