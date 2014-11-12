Topics

Font of the day: Bowling Script

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Bowling Script by Alejandro Paul.

Bowling Script font

Bowling Script by Alejandro Paul

Today's typeface of choice, Bowling Script, was created by designer Alejandro Paul. Inspired by the work Bentele, a lettering artist from early 1950's Germany, this eye-catching script font comes with 1600 characters and features extended Latin-based language support.

Bowling Script is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 30 per cent introductory discount.

Bowling Script font

Bowling Script font

