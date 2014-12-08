Font of the day: Cathedral

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Cathedral by Mariagrazia Marino

Add a touch of elegance to your designs with today's typeface of choice, Cathedral by graphic design student Mariagrazia Marino. Free for both personal and commercial use, Cathedral can be downloaded over on Behance.

