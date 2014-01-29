Font of the day: Chase

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Chase by Anthony James

A sleek, chic, sans serif typeface, Chase was designed by freelance typographer Anthony James. "Its thin slender lines allow for great legibility, perfect as both a display typeface or as simple small text," he comments.

Available for personal use only, you can download Chase for free over on Behance.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!