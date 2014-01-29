Topics

Font of the day: Chase

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Chase by Anthony James, which is free to download!

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Chase by Anthony James

A sleek, chic, sans serif typeface, Chase was designed by freelance typographer Anthony James. "Its thin slender lines allow for great legibility, perfect as both a display typeface or as simple small text," he comments.

Available for personal use only, you can download Chase for free over on Behance.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles