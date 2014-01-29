Font of the day: Chase

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.
Chase by Anthony James
A sleek, chic, sans serif typeface, Chase was designed by freelance typographer Anthony James. "Its thin slender lines allow for great legibility, perfect as both a display typeface or as simple small text," he comments.
Available for personal use only, you can download Chase for free over on Behance.
