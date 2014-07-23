Font of the day: Clarke

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Clarke by Dominik Krotscheck

Clarke is described by font foundry Ten Dollar Fonts as a "proud, condensed, caps only, sans-serif typeface with rounded edges". Created by designer Dominik Krotscheck, the design is available in regular and oblique styles in three weights (six fonts in total).

Clarke is available to purchase from Ten Dollar Fonts.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com