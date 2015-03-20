Font of the day: Core Sans NR

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Core Sans NR by Hyun-Seung Lee, Dae-Hoon Hahm, and Min-Joo Ham

Part of the Core Sans N family, Core Sans NR is the rounded version. Available from MyFonts, the letters in Core Sans NR are described as being designed with 'genuine neo-grotesque and neutral shapes without any decorative distractions. The spaces between individual letter forms are precisely adjusted to create the perfect typesetting'.

Core Sans NR is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 91 per cent discount on all weights.

