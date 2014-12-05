Font of the day: Curely

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Curely from Konstantine Studio

Today's typeface of choice is handmade design Curely from the graphic design team at Konstantine Studio. Available on Behance, the design is desrcibed as 'a handmade, decorative typeface inspired by girly stuff and cuteness overload. A great fit for your cute and sweet design projects'.

Curely is available to download for free over on Behance.