Font of the day: General

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

General by Juraj Chrastina

Perfect for minimal design, today's typeface of choice General was created by graphic and type designer Juraj Chrastina. Available from HypeForType, the design is described as being 'inspired by classical fonts from the early 20th century, General rides the line between traditional and modern styles. With its 5 light weights, the General family is a strong tool for a clean design'.

General is available to purchase over on HypeForType.

