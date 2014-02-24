Font of the day: Glasoor

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Glasoor by Sergiy Tkachenko

Today's font of choice Glasoor was created by type designer Sergiy Tkachenko. An experimental font, this playful design is perfect for posters, logos and more.

You can download Glasoor for free over on MyFonts.com.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!