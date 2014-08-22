Font of the day: Hanken Round

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Hanken Round by Alfredo Marco Pradil

A typeface crafted with love, Hanken Round is a geometric sans-serif font, designed for the team at Hanken Design Co by creative designer Alfredo Marco Pradil. And it's free to download in exchange for a tweet!

You can download Hanken Round for free over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com