Font of the day: Komoda

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Komoda by Joanna Angulska, which is free for personal and commercial use!

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Komoda by Joanna Angulska

Today's font of choice is Komoda by Polish designer Joanna Angulska. "Komoda is a display, sans serif typeface suitable for headlines, editorial and poster design," she comments on Behance.

Komoda is available for free here.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!

Typography

