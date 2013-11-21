Font of the day: March

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

March by Gumpita Rahayu

Today's font of choice is March by type designer Gumpita Rahayu. "Introducing March typeface, an authentic, bevelled font, adapted from old fashioned signage," says Rahayu on Behance.

March comes in two styles: outline and inline, the demo version of the latter Rahayu is generously offering as a free download in exchange for a tweet or Facebook share.

Download March (inline styles) for free over on Behance.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!