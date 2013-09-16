Font of the day: Martell

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Martell by Adrian Candela

Today's font of choice is Martell, by graphic designer Adrian Candela. "Martell is a slab font, great for display purposes as well as for mid sized texts," he says. "It comes in four weights: light, regular, bold and black."

Free for both personal and commercial use, download Martell here.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Gratis graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!