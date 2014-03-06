Font of the day: Moderna

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Moderna by Mendoza Vergara

Inspired by the simplicity of Modernism, Moderna is a sans serif font family. Available from YouWorkFromThem, the team describes the design as having a "neutral and clean construction, specially designed for short texts, headlines, logos and branding".

Moderna is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem, where it's currently offered with a 50 per cent discount until 12 March 2014.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!