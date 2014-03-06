Topics

Font of the day: Moderna

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Moderna by Mendoza Vergara.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Moderna by Mendoza Vergara

Inspired by the simplicity of Modernism, Moderna is a sans serif font family. Available from YouWorkFromThem, the team describes the design as having a "neutral and clean construction, specially designed for short texts, headlines, logos and branding".

Moderna is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem, where it's currently offered with a 50 per cent discount until 12 March 2014.

