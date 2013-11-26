Font of the day: Olivier

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Olivier by Ursula Hitz

Ursula Hitz is a London-based artist and designer, and the lady behind today's font of choice Olivier. Based on painted black ink letters, the inspiration for the design is fluidity of wine. The font is suitable for logo types, short paragraphs and headings.

Olivier is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

