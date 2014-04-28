Font of the day: Pakenham Regular

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Pakenham Regular by Ray Larabie

Founder of Typodermic Fonts and type designer Ray Larabie is behind today's font of choice Pakenham Regular. Available from HypeForType, and inspired by Paul Renner's 1950s creation, Steile Futura, Pakenham is described as having 'an upright, modern look with gently turned corners and generously proportioned loops'.

Part of larger font family, Pakenham Regular is available as a free download for both personal and commercial use over on HypeForType.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com