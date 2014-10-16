Font of the day: Pirou

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Pirou by Quentin Grébeude

Today's typeface of choice Pirou was created by graphic designer Quentin Grébeude. "Pirou is an experimental outline typeface inspired by Didot," he comments on Behance. "The font contains more than 300 characters including uppercase, lowercase, numbers, symbols, ligatures and accents."

Pirou is available to download for free over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com