Font of the day: Precious Sans Two

Precious Sans Two by G-Type

Today's font is an update of Precious Sans, designed in 2002 by G-Type's Nick Cooke. Re-appraised and overhauled for 2014, Precious Sans Two is a complete OpenType reworking of the PostScript original, with every character redrawn, re-proportioned, re-spaced and improved.

Available in six weights plus italics, with some of the original's quirkier glyphs retained as an OT style set feature, Precious Sans Two is available now from G-Type with 25 per cent off until the end of February 2014.

Words: Jim McCauley

