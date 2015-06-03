Font of the day: Skyward

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Skyward by Jason Carne and Drew Melton

This eye-catching typeface Skyward was the result of a collaboration between type designers Jason Carne and Drew Melton. Available from Ten Dollar Fonts, Skyward is described as being 'robust, towering and geometrically refined – the perfect selection for modern, chic and luxury products and packaging, as well as bold ad campaigns'.

Skyward is available to purchase over on Ten Dollar Fonts, where you can currently benefit from a 20 per cent discount on all weights.

