Font of the day: Spencerian Palmer Penmanship

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Spencerian Palmer Penmanship by Paulo W.

Spencerian Palmer Penmanship by Paulo W

Created by type designer Paulo W, the concept for Spencerian Palmer Penmanship came from the Palmer’s Penmanship guides and manual from the 19th century.

This beautiful script font is available to purchase from HypeForType.

