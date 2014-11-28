Greatest fonts countdown: 64 - Skolar

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Here we are counting down the 100 greatest fonts, but you can read interviews with some of the typefaces' creators, a brief history of type, the anatomy of a font, and much, much more in the book – find out how to get your copy in print or digital formats at the foot of this post.

But without further ado, here is the 64th best typeface…

Skolar was originally designed for academic publications. With a vast character set that caters for 90-plus Latin-script languages, and its Greek and Cyrillic extensions (together with Latin transliterations adding support for another 70-plus languages) Skolar is a comprehensive typeface.

According to the designer, "Skolar's letterforms follow conventional proportions, while its styling and modulation give character in the details. Features such as its large x-height, robust serifs and low contrast make Skolar a reliable choice even at small sizes". It's published by the Rosetta type foundry.

