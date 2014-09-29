Greatest fonts countdown: 73 - Idler

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Here we are counting down the 100 greatest fonts, but you can read interviews with some of the typefaces' creators, a brief history of type, the anatomy of a font, and much, much more in the book – find out how to get your copy in print or digital formats at the foot of this post.

But without further ado, here is the 73rd best typeface…

Mark Butchko, 2011

Idler is an all caps, modular display typeface meant to be used for big, bold lettering and it was recently used extensively on Computer Arts' sister title, Computer Arts Presents.

The typeface’s two main weights (Idler Detail and Idler Plain) can, according to designer Mark Butchko, "be used effectively as single coloured layers on their own, but the typeface’s true potential is realised when the user layers the shaded weights along with the main weights to create a colourful 3D shading effect." The Idler family contains six weights: Idler Detail, Idler Plain, Idler Inner, Idler Highlight, Idler Shadow and Idler Solid.

Idler was used extensively throughout the Computer Arts Presents series

