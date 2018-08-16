Home Features Illustration 12 of the best places to live as a designer By Computer Arts staff (Computer Arts) 2018-08-16T11:30:54Z Illustration Designers and illustrators reveal the hidden gems in their hometowns. Shares Istanbul Prev Page 1 of 12 Next Prev Page 1 of 12 Next San Francisco Prev Page 2 of 12 Next Prev Page 2 of 12 Next Berlin Prev Page 3 of 12 Next Prev Page 3 of 12 Next Brighton Prev Page 4 of 12 Next Prev Page 4 of 12 Next Bogota Prev Page 5 of 12 Next Prev Page 5 of 12 Next Singapore Prev Page 6 of 12 Next Prev Page 6 of 12 Next Brooklyn Prev Page 7 of 12 Next Prev Page 7 of 12 Next Tampere Prev Page 8 of 12 Next Prev Page 8 of 12 Next Denver Prev Page 9 of 12 Next Prev Page 9 of 12 Next Verona Prev Page 10 of 12 Next Prev Page 10 of 12 Next Paris Prev Page 11 of 12 Next Prev Page 11 of 12 Next Bath Prev Page 12 of 12 Next Prev Page 12 of 12 Next Shares Topics Lifestyle Career Illustration Graphic Design Inspiration Creativity Computer Arts Illustration Related articles 5 times brands had a dig at competitors –and won Someone found a top-down view of Mickey Mouse, and people are horrified The best Adobe Black Friday deals in 2019: How to get a Creative Cloud discount Nirvana's copyright case against Marc Jacobs heats up See more Illustration articles