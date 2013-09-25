Font of the day: Kenzo

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Kenzo by Frank Hemmekam

Type designer Frank Hemmekam has a knack for creating cool new fonts, featuring in our font of the day on multiple occasions now. His latest offering is this free uppercase display typeface Kenzo. Hemmekam comments that his new design is 'perfect for use in posters, logotypes and headlines'.

Download Kenzo for free over on Behance.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Gratis graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!