Font of the day: Kenzo

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Kenzo by Frank Hemmekam - which is free for both personal and commercial use!

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Type designer Frank Hemmekam has a knack for creating cool new fonts, featuring in our font of the day on multiple occasions now. His latest offering is this free uppercase display typeface Kenzo. Hemmekam comments that his new design is 'perfect for use in posters, logotypes and headlines'.

Download Kenzo for free over on Behance.

