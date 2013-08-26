Font of the day: Brassie Regular

The regular variant of Brassie will always be free

Brassie Regular by Ryan Welch

Brassie is a free weight from the font family 'Brassie', designed by Rochester based designer Ryan Welch. All three weights from the family will be released for purchase soon, but the regular weight will always remain free.

Welch has a knack for producing eye-catching fonts, and he's become a regular appearance with our font of the day picks. Brassie Regular will act as a perfect font for both headlines and content.

Download Brassie Regular for FREE over on Behance.

